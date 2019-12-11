Menu
A storm sweeping through the Lockyer Valley has left 500 homes without power.
Hundreds of Lockyer homes without power as storm front hits

Nathan Greaves
11th Dec 2019 4:36 PM

An unexpected bout of stormy weather is sweeping through the Lockyer Valley this afternoon, and though the rain is welcome, the other impacts of the weather are less so.

Brownouts, blackouts, and a temporary outage of traffic light have been reported throughout areas in the wake of the storm.

At present, more than 500 homes in the Lockyer Valley are without power, according to Energex.

Drivers are reminded to be careful while travelling in the wet and windy conditions.

