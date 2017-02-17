Gatton's sweltering heat breaks records

SCORCHER: Lockyer Valley Race Club president Terry Kirkwood couldn't believe how hot it was on Saturday, let alone Sunday.

THE record for the all-time hottest day in Gatton has been broken with the mercury peaking at 45.7 degrees on Sunday.

In 60 years of record keeping, the Bureau of Meteorology's weekend reading shattered the town's previous record, which was 44.5 degrees in 1969.

BoM forecaster Vinord Anand said the hottest temperature recorded in Gatton in the month of February was previously 42.4 degrees.

"However Gatton's new record was about 15 degrees above average,” he said.

With much of Queensland sweltering at the weekend, Sunday's temperatures saw a number of other records shattered around the Brisbane and Lockyer Valley region.

On Sunday Toowoomba recorded its equal hottest day on record with 40.4 degrees. The last time Toowoomba got to 39.5 degrees was in January 2014.

Mr Anand said the BoM predicted hot weather again over the coming weekend with a maximum of 37 degrees expected for Gatton.

"It doesn't look as extreme as it was last weekend,” he said.

"We can't see any other heat waves in the coming week, and this late in February it will be hard to see a repeat of theses conditions again.”

The scorching weather meant low numbers for some events across the region, including the Gatton Races on Saturday.

Lockyer Race Club president Terry Kirkwood said a level two heat policy was enforced by Queensland Racing, meaning horse races were brought forward and ran consecutively between 11.30 and 1.30pm.

"We brought the last race forward 15 minutes because it was on the borderline of not racing. That was at 1.15pm and it was 39 degrees,” he said.

"Our number-one concern is always for the horses and the jockeys.”

Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Star readers shared the temperatures they recorded around the region on Facebook.

Kerry Goos shared her mum's 47-degree thermometer reading, recorded at 2.20pm in Lockyer Waters.

Sandie Mustchin described the temperature as hell on earth with a 50-degree reading in Churchable just after 3pm on Sunday, while Helidon State School's billboard was shared by Ashley Ross, reading 49 degrees.