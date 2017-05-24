Gatton's smallest Picassos on display

MASTERPIECE: Gatton Child Care Centre's Lilly, Koby and Shae with their natural art installation at Lockyer Valley Art Gallery.

IF YOU think kindy kids can only finger paint, think again.

Lockyer Valley Art Gallery's newest exhibition perfectly encapsulates Gatton Child Care Centre's budding artists, so much so, you wouldn't believe some of the artwork was created by children.

With more than 80 installations ranging from paintings, pottery, mosaic, collage and natural art, the exhibition is an eclectic array of different styles, techniques and subjects.

Gatton Child Care Centre Director Robyn Hardiman said about 60 kids aged from four months to five-years-old were involved in creating the display.

"The children's creative journey has been such an experience for them,” Ms Hardiman said.

"It has been quite educational too. We stuck with natural mediums, using clay, leaves, bamboo, and recycled materials - then we've got the acrylic paint and watercolours.

"It really shows how under-5s are more than capable of creating some really beautiful work. They even used paint brushes more than their fingers.”

Ms Hardiman said the idea for the exhibition came about a few years ago but came into fruition towards the end of last year.

"It feels unbelievable to see the exhibition finished,” she said.

"We are really thankful of the Library and the support and input of the parents and the support of the community.

"The exhibition has been displayed in a way that is so respectful of their work.”

Ms Hardiman said the exhibition was a great opportunity for other young children to come and see some valued art and to possibly inspire other little budding artists. The display will run until 4.30pm on Sunday, June 25 at the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery, 34 Lake Apex Dr, Gatton.