Gatton's pink army rallies to end cancer

THE RIGHT SUPPORT: Jenny Ryan and Barbara Martin said anybody was welcome to find information and friendship at their support group meetings. Melanie Keyte

AROUND 50 people came together last Thursday to help fight breast cancer - the same number of people who, on average, are diagnosed with breast cancer every day.

They gathered in Gatton's Anglican church hall to enjoy morning tea, give money to further cancer research and share information about the disease which has claimed 3114 Australian lives this year.

Lockyer Valley Breast Cancer Support Group member Jenny Ryan said every dollar raised went directly toward helping breast cancer sufferers.

"No contribution is too small," she said.

"All cancer needs money towards research that will lead to a cancer-free world.

"If just one person benefits from our group, I'll be happy."

Breast cancer survivor Barbara Martin said their aim wasn't all about the money either.

"Breast cancer is very much in the public eye, but as I found out when I was diagnosed, awareness of what to do isn't out there," she said.

"We're here to help, even if they don't know us and we're open to men and carers too.

"We're not able to give professional health advice but we will point you in the right direction."

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan spoke briefly at the event and said thanks to women like these two, treatment and support programs had vastly improved in the last 10 years.

"I'm really keen to see what happens in the next 20 or 30 years," she said afterward.

"I think it's not a matter of if but when we find a cure for cancer, and if, by chance, I don't see that, it's good to know future generations will," she said.

The group meets at 10am on the first Thursday of each month at Gatton Jubilee Golf Club. Phone 54621786 or 54621766 for more information.