Gatton's little devil ready to cause outback trouble

READY TO ROLL: Donna Wheeler and Joanne Emery are prepared for whatever the Shitbox Rally can throw at them.

READY TO ROLL: Donna Wheeler and Joanne Emery are prepared for whatever the Shitbox Rally can throw at them. Dominic Elsome

GATTON'S very own devil is ready to be set loose on Australia's outback - and its handlers are prepared for whatever comes.

Gatton local Joanne Emery and her best friend Donna Wheeler, who travelled from England specifically for the event, are taking on this year's Shitbox Rally in Ms Emery's bright red 1995 Nissan Pulsar - affectionately named 'Little Red Devil'.

The rally sees cars costing less than $1000 attempt to cross Australia, raising funds for cancer research.

This year the rally runs from Brisbane to Darwin, and departs from New Farm tomorrow at 9am.

Donna Wheeler said the pair, competing as team 'Make it up as we go', were over the moon the rally was finally starting.

"Can't wait, absolutely can't wait... but it's come round so quickly - all of sudden I was on a flight over here and I was like 'ekkkk!' it's finally happening.” Ms Wheeler said.

Despite the rally being just one sleep away, Ms Emery said there were no last minute nerves.

"I think we're very much like our team name - we really do make it up as we go,” she said.

"I don't think we can really appreciate actually what we're getting ourselves in for.”

Despite the age of her beloved Pulsar, she has complete faith in it.

"She's definitely going to make it - no doubt.” Ms Emery said.

The pair have so far raised $8442 for the rally and hope to break the $9000 mark.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here: https://donate18.shitboxrally.com.au/make-it-up-as-we-go

The shitbox rally has raised $1.75 million this year, breaking their record for donations before the rally has even set off.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Council.