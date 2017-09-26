Gatton's Jeremy Crighton on top of the world

NUMBER ONE: Jeremy Crighton (kneeling far right and holding flag) won the Indoor Cricket World Cup as a part of the Australian U21 side.

NUMBER ONE: Jeremy Crighton (kneeling far right and holding flag) won the Indoor Cricket World Cup as a part of the Australian U21 side. Contributed

INDOOR CRICKET: Gatton's Jeremy Crighton has added a World Cup to his growing list of accolades after helping the Australian U21 side to victory in Dubai over the weekend.

It was another clean sweep for the four Aussie sides at the tournament, with the senior men, senior women and U21 women all coming out on top.

Crighton was a top performer for the young Australian side as they won all eight of their opening games to head into the final stages of the tournament full of confidence.

Although they lost against New Zealand in the first round of finals, they earned their way into the deciding game after easily dispatching England.

They would get their revenge on the Kiwis in a tight grand final affair to bring the World Cup back to Australia by a margin of 68-66.

Crighton scored six runs and picked up two wickets in the final.

Aside from a winner's medal, the 20-year-old came away from Dubai with plenty to be proud of.

He was named as the player of the match in wins against England and Singapore and put on some impressive performances with both the ball and the bat.

His runs scored (128), strike rate (126.73) and wickets taken (13) made him one of the most effective performers at the week-long competition.

Crighton's total contribution average of 11.11 was the second best amongst his peers, with only fellow Australian Blair Oakley topping him.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland congratulated the four victorious teams on their achievements.

"Our Australian indoor cricketers have been incredibly successful on the world stage for a long period of time,” Mr Sutherland said.

"To again complete a clean sweep at this year's Indoor Cricket World Cup, and win all four divisions is a magnificent achievement.

"We congratulate all four sides on their their World Cup success, and all of the players and officials involved in another victorious campaign.”