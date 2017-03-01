Gatton's Imperial Hotel fire case closed

FOR SALE: Police investigations have closed for now on the Imperial Hotel Fire, and the owner will be selling the land.

MORE than 15 months after Gatton's historic Imperial Hotel was reduced to ashes in a blazing inferno, Gatton CIB confirm police investigations into the case have finished.

"At this time the available evidence does not support the charging of a person and/or persons with arson,” Gatton CIB Detective Sergeant Tim Bourke said.

In light of being ruled out as a suspect by police, property owner Eskander Alokaily said he was disappointed investigations had concluded.

"I still feel bad,” Mr Alokaily said.

"I want to know how the fire was started, this is the police's job to find out how this happened.”

Mr Alokaily confirmed he would be selling the land where the Imperial Hotel once stood along with a development plan, for the space to be potentially turned into a backpacker's hostel.

"I recently finalised it with Gatton Real Estate, they will sell it for me,” Mr Alokaily said.

"I lost everything, even my job and I feel sick to sell, but I've had such bad luck I've moved my family to Brisbane.”

Starting just before 1am on Thursday, November 5, the Imperial Hotel fire tore onto neighbouring businesses on Railway St, keeping firefighters and emergency crews working until early hours of the morning.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Months before the blazethe hotel was declared a fire risk and shut down by QFES in the Supreme Court for not meeting fire safety standards.

Detective Sergeant Bourke said police welcomed further input from the community.

"As with all offences of such a serious nature, any piece of information received will be reviewed in light of the evidence held to determine if the investigation can be further advanced,” Sgt Bourke said.

"Police would seek any person/s that hold information not previously provided to police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.”