Gaul St Railway crossing closure, Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell
News

Gatton’s Gaul Street railway crossing closed

Hugh Suffell
6th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
DRIVER’S attempting to cross the railway line at Gaul Street will have to find an alternative route from today as works commence on the inland rail.

The crossing is closed temporarily for one week from Friday November 6, until Friday November 13, as council studies the likely impacts on the local road network if the crossing is permanently closed due to inland rail.

Traffic counters have been installed in the vicinity to measure the volume of traffic on alternative roads and routes.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor, Janice Holstein said the closure is vital to “best understand the impacts” of the proposed permanent closure and “lobby for the appropriate mitigation”.

State member for Lockyer, Jim McDonald MP, says he will be assessing the environmental impact statement that is due to be released within weeks and said there are 168 concerns he wishes to address regarding the inland rail’s effect on local residents.

Pedestrian access across the rail line at Gaul Street will remain open during the temporary closure.

Gatton Star

