Gatton's Family Health clinic spreads its wings

CELEBRATION: Dr Leon Tang, Dr Mohammed Sultan and Dr Joseph Chua at the opening of the Family Health Clinic's new wing.

CELEBRATION: Dr Leon Tang, Dr Mohammed Sultan and Dr Joseph Chua at the opening of the Family Health Clinic's new wing. Lachlan McIvor

WHEN Dr Mohammed Sultan arrived in Gatton 17 years ago, he worried he might never fit into the community.

He was told unless you were born here, you'd never be accepted as a local.

How wrong those words proved to be.

Dr Sultan is an integral cog of the local community after establishing the Family Health Clinic in 2006, five years after arriving in the area as a general practitioner.

In some cases, he has tended to four generations of the same family.

On Friday night, he officially opened the clinic's new wing alongside his team to a packed house of friends, family, long-time patients, local business people and dignitaries.

They have added four additional rooms and a waiting room with street front access that is linked to the existing clinic.

Dr Sultan described his time in the Lockyer Valley as the best of his working life.

"It's been an absolutely fantastic journey,” Dr Sultan said.

"The people in the Lockyer Valley are who we really have to thank, they've been absolutely brilliant to me.

"We've built up that really good relationship and rapport with them and I think that's what is most important for us.

"I'm really blessed to say that I think this is probably the best team I've worked with in terms of doctors, nursing staff and my reception staff.”

The clinic has gone beyond just a basic duty of care to patients.

"I think we've also tried to give back as much as we can,” Dr Sultan said.

"Whatever we did was not just about taking from the community but trying to give back in whichever way we possibly could.”