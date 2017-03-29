Gatton's dancers to shine on the stage

Lockyer District High School dancers Allanis Steffens, Michala Millard, Katelyn Stapleton and Rebecca O'Brien have been selected for the Creative Generation Dance Company.

IT'S not unusual to find a group of young dancers practising their routines on a lunch break - well, make that every lunch break.

Allanis Steffens, Michala Millard, Katelyn Stapleton and Rebecca O'Brien are putting Gatton on the map, showing regional girls have what it takes.

Against 1700 other auditioning students, the four Lockyer District High School students have been selected for the Creative Generations State Schools feature team.

But their biggest feat was having so many students selected in their maiden auditions with the company.

Dance teacher Linsey Groves said she always thought the girls were talented, but didn't know how far they would get.

"We're thrilled to have four that made it this far,” Ms Groves said.

"It has made all the other dancers think this is something they can do in the future.”

The Lockyer students participated in two weekends of rehearsals prior to performing in a specialist audition.

The Creative Generations State Schools On Stage is four performances across July 14-15 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, with students from Prep to Year 12 taking to the stage. Ms Groves said between them, the girls were set to perform about 40 dances across the two days.

"It's a big night for them but they just love it and take it in their strides,” she said.

"It's exciting to see how far they've come and how far they can go.”

In addition to their selection in the feature dancers group, senior student Rebecca was also selected for the Company, where a smaller group will perform together.

"We have a great teacher for dance, a lot of the girls don't dance outside of school so we get to learn stuff from them as well as teach them skills,” she said.

The girls are most excited for their tap performance, but will also showcase contemporary, ballet and hip-hop dances.

Dancing for 11 years, Allanis said it was a great opportunity to meet new choreographers and new people.

"It's very exciting and it's going to be an awesome opportunity because we've never done anything like this,” she said.

Katelyn said the performance would give them a chance to learn new techniques.

"We're dancing with people that we haven't danced with before. They're people we've always danced against,” she said.

Leading up to their performances, the girls will rehearse in Brisbane.