Gatton's Crighton excels against world's best

TOP OF THE WORLD: Jeremy Crighton (right) celebrates after winning the Indoor Cricket World Cup in Dubai with the Australian U21 side. Contributed

INDOOR CRICKET: Heading into the grand final of the Indoor Cricket World Cup in Dubai, the Australian U21 side had only tasted defeat once throughout the tournament.

That came in the form of a shock loss to New Zealand in the major semi-final after the young Aussies had gone eight straight games without a loss.

But they got a chance to redeem themselves after overcoming England in their next fixture to book a rematch with the Kiwis in the decider.

It was certainly the most important game of his young career so far and one Gatton cricketer Jeremy Crighton described as the "best game of indoor cricket” he's ever played in.

With New Zealand closing in on their total, the Australians could feel the match starting to slip away.

But the Aussie side retook the momentum with four overs to go and stopped their opponents getting the four runs they needed off the final ball to claim the trophy.

On top of a World Cup title to his name, Crighton was named as a part of the World 8 team, a selection of the best eight players at the week long tournament.

"To be honest it's a bit of a surreal feeling,” Crighton said.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet, it's been a fairly full-on past few months, I've been here there and everywhere.

"I think I need a little bit more time and it will really sink in.”

The 20-year-old said the experience of a World Cup under his belt was invaluable with the goal of representing the open side in the near future.

"To be able to play cricket in another country, representing your country is something not many people get to do in their life,” he said.

"Facing off the best every other country has to offer... it's something I'll never forget.”

He wanted to thank his family, friends and sponsors for their continuous support.

"I hope I have done Gatton proud, my state proud and my country proud as well,” he said.

"This success that I've had, so far, it's for everyone who has helped along the way.”