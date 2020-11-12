Gatton young gun primed to make an impact in Schaeffer Shield

The 20-year-old, drafted by the Grammar Blazers in the DDBBL and linking with Western Districts in club cricket, has continued to rise to challenges put in front of him.

His next test comes in this weekend’s Schaeffer Shield, as he looks to play his role for Darling Downs and South West Queensland in its quest for three-straight titles.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s always a good concept and we’re hoping to get another win,” Hoger said.

“It’s such a privilege to play with good players like Kris Glass and Cam Brimblecombe and be able to take the field with them.

“You learn a lot in terms of setting fields, batting and just being in the field.

“The way they go about things, they always involve you, which is a big help as a young guy.”

It marks Hoger’s second representative honour in recent weeks after co-captaining DDSWQ along with teammate Cody Walker at the U21s O’Dea Shield.

Hoger is looking to take that form into this weekend, which saw him named in the South Queensland Country merit team.

“It was good experience. We had a good group of guys but unfortunately lost our final game,” he said.

“I really enjoyed it, and I think Cody and I worked together well as co-captains.

“It was different and something I hadn’t done in a while, but it was fun and a new challenge.”

Born and bred in Gatton, Hoger said the time was right to make the move to play at club level in Toowoomba, as he eyes off further ambitions in the sport.

“I’ve enjoyed the chance to play as much cricket as I can,” he said.

“I always like playing with different people and making new friendships.

“Coming from Gatton, it’s such a big step up playing with the likes of Brian May and Chris Gillam.

“I’d like to try and push for the Queensland Country side, and trying to crack A-grade (is another goal).”

The Schaeffer Shield commences on Saturday at Highfields Sports Park, with DDSWQ taking on Southeast Queensland and Wide Bay over the weekend.

Originally published as Gatton young gun primed to make an impact in Schaeffer Shield