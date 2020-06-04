Gatton yoga studio reopening on shaky ground

STRETCHED: Cura Life Yoga owner Sarah Weber is unsure how long she will be able to keep her business afloat. Picture: Ebony Graveur

STRETCHED: Cura Life Yoga owner Sarah Weber is unsure how long she will be able to keep her business afloat. Picture: Ebony Graveur

AFTER two months of closure, a popular Lockyer Valley yoga studio will re-open its doors tomorrow.

From 9.30am, up to ten yogis at a time are invited to attend classes at the Cura Life Yoga studio on Gatton’s main street.

Already, the first class is booked out.

But it is too early for owner Sarah Weber to celebrate.

As the capacity of classes is capped at 10, the cost of running a small business has become more difficult to meet – and Sarah is unsure how long she will be able to keep the studio open.

“As any small business owner would know, there’s a lot of work put in behind the scenes and it does make it very difficult,” Ms Weber said.

“It is important not to work just to pay the bills and, even though it is my passion, it’s hard to make more than just enough to cover the bills.”

The studio’s customer-base has been awaiting the return of the studio, with many tagging Sarah in articles about restrictions easing to allow businesses to reopen.

“I definitely had a good community coming through – over the few years we have built up a good community,” she said.

“But (Gatton) has a smaller community and smaller reach than studios that succeed in cities.”

She said finances were already tight but the 10-person limit introduced with State Government’s stage two of eased restrictions only made it more difficult to make ends meet.

“It is now capping my income, for sure,” she said.

Hopeful to keep her business open, Sarah is investigating other options for a venue.