PROUD OF CULTURE: Wakka Wakka first nations woman Karen Williams in traditional face markings. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Community

Gatton woman makes history with driver’s licence photo

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
11th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
THE design might seem simple, but for Karen Williams, having her driver’s licence show her in traditional face paint means the world.

The indigenous woman of the Wakka Wakka nation believes she is the first person in Queensland to have a driver's licence photo include traditional face painting.

Ms Williams, from Gatton, had asked about having her licence photograph taken with the traditional face paint several years ago.

“I said (to TMR workers), ‘What would happen if I walked in here with my face painted with the Aboriginal paints on?’ and they said, ‘Can’t see why not’,” Ms Williams said.

Walking into the Gatton customer centre in May, staff accepted her request for a unique photo.

Her new licence arrived a few weeks ago, prompting many emotions.

“It’s a good feeling … especially when other people say that they want to get theirs done too,” she said.

“The day I got it done they said, ‘You probably made history, Karen. You probably started a big new trend for your culture’.”

She hoped more indigenous Australians would follow suit.

“I would like to see a lot of Aboriginal people get a licence because that way they know that they’re Aboriginal and they’re not ashamed of it,” she said.

“It is a good feeling when you get it done and seeing the licence actually come to me, that was even better.”

Gatton Star

