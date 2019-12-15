Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Gatton woman killed in hit and run

15th Dec 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATTON woman has been killed in a hit and run incident on the Warrego Hwy overnight.

It is believed the woman, a 36-year-old from Gatton, was with another person walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road at Hatton Vale overnight Saturday.

It was sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The woman was struck by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on the Warrego highway about 200m east of the Shell service station.

Police are appealing for information to identify the vehicle involved.

The woman died at the scene.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash gatton hatton vale hit and run
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE BAN: Another week of fire danger prompts continued ban

        FIRE BAN: Another week of fire danger prompts continued ban

        News A fire ban remains in place for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions next week.

        VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

        VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        ALERT: storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley and surrounds

        ALERT: storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley and surrounds

        News Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones.

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.