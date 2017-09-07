Gatton to gets a shot in new basketball competition

BASKETBALL: Gatton will feature in a new competition that could give basketball across the region a timely boost.

As the Toowoomba Basketball Association weighs up whether to back another season in the QBL for the Toowoomba Mountaineers, plans for a regional competition have been released.

Teams from Toowoomba, Gatton, Stanthorpe and Warwick are confirmed starters for the inaugural South-West Queensland Basketball League, or Big Q, which starts on October 14.

More teams have the chance to join as organisers expect to finalise entrants at the end of September.

Competitions are on offer from U10 up to men's and women's A grade.

The league aims to give players increased exposure to quality competition standard of play, improve the skills of players and possibly boost the depth for the Mountaineers.

It is the latest attempt to establish a sustainable regional league.

Gatton Razorbacks club manager Angelique Rhodes said the new competition was an important step for the sport.

"I think it's a good thing for the future of the club and for the region, we need to get basketball as big as football is,” Rhodes said.

"We really need it to grow.”

At this stage, the Razorbacks are hoping to have junior sides, as well as men's U18 and A Grade teams involved.

TBA official Darren Mentor believes the league will help to do just that.

"This is what we have talked about for years,” Mentor said.

"We need to develop clubs, not just the Toowoomba association, but regional clubs.”

Big Q organiser Pop Dickerson said people needed to show their support.

"The basketball community needs to get behind it,” Dickerson said.

Visit the Lockyer Valley Basketball Association's Facebook page for more information on how to get involved.