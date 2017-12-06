Gatton thieves told to smile for the camera

CAN YOU HELP: Gatton's John Pitman said the offenders must have used hydraulic bolt cutters to steal his heavy two 2.4m gates from his Woodlands Rd property.

JOHN PITMAN'S message to anyone thinking about stealing his gates again is to "smile for the camera”.

The Gatton local had his two 2.4m gates fronting Woodlands Rd, just past Rifle Range, stolen during November 16-17 and is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the prosecution of those responsible.

"I had to buy new gates straight away because I have cattle, they cost me $225,” Mr Pitman said.

"Fortunately the cattle in the paddock didn't find the open gateway because it's quite a busy road.

"Gates further down Woodlands Rd were stolen on the same night. The person/s would have needed to use hydraulic bolt cutters to cut them off.”

The incident was reported to Laidley and Gatton police but is now in the hands of the Lockyer Valley Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Mr Pitman on 0427627467.