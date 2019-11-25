Menu
Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall.
News

Tribute to teen with 'heart of gold' killed in highway crash

Ali Kuchel
11th Nov 2019 4:32 PM | Updated: 12th Nov 2019 6:37 AM
Subscriber only

THE teenager killed in a crash off the Warrego Highway on Monday morning has been identified.

Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall this morning at 4.45.

Described as bright-eyed with a heart of gold, Cody was a 2018 graduate from Urangan State High School at Hervey Bay. He also played hockey, making the state under18 championship team last year.

His friends and family took to Facebook today to share their respects for the much-loved teen.

His godmother, Chloe Reuter, wrote "my darling grandson Cody, what I wouldn't do to bring you back to us. No words can describe the pain I am feeling today, love you forever xx".

Trey Thompson wrote that Cody was a nice person.

"I never really known him that well but from what I remember he helped me one day when I was younger when I was getting bullied he stood up for me and no one has ever did that for me now I gotta hope he is OK up in heaven I wished I got to know him better but he will always be dear to me for what he has done I got to say thanks Cody R. I. P".

Nakita Christina wrote "Rip Cody Waldie. Will always remember you're laughs and personality. Flight (sic) High".

