Gatton Swimming Club make a splash at annual carnival

STRONG SHOW: Aidan Van Ee competes in a backstroke heat at the Gatton Swimming Club 2019 Kemp Sprint Carnival on Saturday. The event was the club's most successful yet, with more than 300 competitors.

STRONG SHOW: Aidan Van Ee competes in a backstroke heat at the Gatton Swimming Club 2019 Kemp Sprint Carnival on Saturday. The event was the club's most successful yet, with more than 300 competitors. Dominic Elsome

SWIMMING: Gatton Swimming Club hosted its annual Kemp Sprint Carnival at the weekend and the home team put in a strong showing.

Club captain Savannah Welbourn said the meet resulted in strong improvements from many in the team.

"I counted we had 67 personal best times and we had over a hundred swims all up between everyone so that's really good to see that everyone's improving,” Welbourn said.

Results were a family affair for the Gatton swimmers with Shanay and Wyatt Jasch both placing in events and setting big personal bests in all four races.

Claire and Wade Ostrofski also set new PBs as did Adenalyn, Katrina, Patrica and Saly Savage.

Harley Coffin was also a stand out for the home swimmers, placing first in butterfly, third in backstroke and setting new PBs in other events.

Welbourn said the carnival had been helped the team get back into a rhythm after the two-week break.

"A lot of the younger kids are doing really well at the moment, most of them are trying to swim as often as they can,” she said.

"Doing a carnival like that at home is really good because it boosts their confidence.

"We have states in February so trying to get those times better is really important.”

The weekend carnival was the club's most successful yet, with more than 300 competitors making their way to the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Teams came from across the region and beyond, with one team coming from as far as Broome in Western Australia.

Welbourn attributed the strong turn-out to the top-class facilities.

"With our newer facility, we can cater for a lot more people and we can have these bigger meet that people want to go to which is really good,” she said.