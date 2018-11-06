Menu
Gatton swelters in November heat wave

Meg Bolton
by
6th Nov 2018 4:11 PM

THURSDAY is the light at the end of the tunnel for Lockyer Valley residents sweltering through the almost 40-degree heat.

Temperatures in the Lockyer are eight degrees higher than average for November and are expected to continue tomorrow before cooling to 28 degrees on Thursday.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Lauren Patti said despite the 10-degree temperature drop little rain was predicted for the region.

"There is a chance of seeing some showers and storms about, but they are going to be quite isolated and mostly further south,” Ms Patti said.

"There is an outside chance you'll see a little bit or cloud cover and not really much rain associated with that either.”

The Thursday temperature drop was said to be caused by a trough system lying South West of the State predicted to move eastwards during the next 48 hours.

The cooler weather is expected to continue on Friday with a maximum of 26 degrees and a minimum of 13 degrees predicted.

Into the weekend partly cloudy weather is predicted with temperatures expected to stay below 30 degrees in Gatton.

Gatton Star

