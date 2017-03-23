28°
News

Gatton students build blocks towards harmony

Lachlan Mcivor
| 23rd Mar 2017 4:22 PM
COLOUR: OLGC students Zereda Pingidi and Riley Banks were just two of the several kids who had their art picked out for special mention by Lockyer Valley Regional Council settlement officer Sam Elzanati as part of Harmony Day.
COLOUR: OLGC students Zereda Pingidi and Riley Banks were just two of the several kids who had their art picked out for special mention by Lockyer Valley Regional Council settlement officer Sam Elzanati as part of Harmony Day. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAYING the foundations for a harmonious society needs to start from the ground up.

That was the message coming from Our Lady of Good Counsel on March 21 as the school celebrated Harmony Day.

The day encourages Australians from across the country to engage with people of all colours, creeds and religions to foster a sense of belonging between all members of the community.

Promoting these values amongst the youngest members of our community can go a long way.

The focal point was an art competition which challenged students to put together a piece that they felt represented the message of the day - 'everyone belongs.'

The winners were selected by Lockyer Valley Regional Council settlement officer Sam Elzanati, who himself hails from Egypt.

OLGC ESL teacher Joyce Randall said it was brilliant to have a day that celebrates the school's diverse community.

"It's wonderful for the children to know that we recognise and accept everyone as part of our community, regardless of nationality or background,” Mrs Randall said.

"Acceptance needs to start from the ground up.”

The children's artwork, which was filled with rainbows, love hearts, flags and faces from across the globe, indicated they understood what Harmony Day was all about.

"I'm actually feeling impressed by the children's understanding of it,” she said.

"We assume they understand what we're on about but it's actually good to see that they do understand it's about love and acceptance of people from all over the world... they are getting the concepts.”

Mrs Randall said Gatton was much a richer place because of the wide range of people who had arrived from outside the country to now called the area home.

"We are so blessed, we have many nationalities,” she said.

"They all bring such a wealth of culture and knowledge and they are absolutely beautiful children.”

Since 1999, more than 70,000 events have been held by childcare centres, schools, churches, government agencies and other community groups to commemorate the day.

"I'm grateful that as a country we celebrate Harmony Day and recognise that we are made up of many different nationalities from around the world and we come together as one,” she said.

"I'm grateful that schools celebrate it, recognise it and recognise our diversity.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton harmony day our lady of good counsel

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

Construction on the new hardware superstore is yet to begin, but planning is going ahead.

Fernvale's Rose among the flames

ALL-ACTION: Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Andrew Rose was named the Somerset Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Andrew Rose was named the Somerset's Citizen of the Year for 2017.

F/A-18F Hornets make a buzz above Gatton

Low flying F/A-18F Hornet aircraft will be taking part in Exercise Black Dagger from March 23-28 above Gatton.

The skies above Gatton are alive with the sound F/A-18F Hornets.

Sophomore year a success for Marburg's Meg Essex

STRETCH: Marburg basketballer Meg Essex fights for the ball in a game for Newberry College.

Meg Essex made big strides in her sophomore season.

Local Partners

Gatton students build blocks towards harmony

Our Lady of Good Counsel celebrated Harmony Day with an artistic twist.

Fernvale's Rose among the flames

ALL-ACTION: Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Andrew Rose was named the Somerset Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Andrew Rose was named the Somerset's Citizen of the Year for 2017.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Relocation Requires Sale!

Kilbilli Farm 132 Whites Road, Maryvale 4370

Rural 4 3 4 $780,000

Kilbilli Farm is 224 acres of prime grazing country, nestled in the undulating hills on the outskirts of Maryvale. This diverse property offers a mix of...

Family Paradise

19 Lake Drive, Meringandan 4352

House 3 1 1 $449,000

This large family home has living entertaining and family in mind. The home has been refreshed throughout professionally with bathrooms, kitchen, laundry flooring...

&#39;Vale View Park&#39;

0 Jane Avenue, Vale View 4352

House 4 3 6 $1,295,000

This boutique 13.2 Acre lifestyle equestrian property has spectacular sweeping panoramic views from the stunning new architecturally designed home built in the...

Stylish, Spacious, Sophisticated, Fantastic Location

10 Fallon Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 3 $619,000

Immaculately presented both inside and out, this impressive home in popular Middle Ridge neighbourhood will tick all the right boxes. Stylish and versatile living...

Rawbell&#39;

6 Garthe Road, Aubigny 4401

Rural 3 2 2 $745,000

Situation: 40 Kilometres Toowoomba, 9 kilometres Oakey and 32 kilometres Pittsworth. Facilities: 240V rural power, school bus to Oakey at gate, broadband...

Family home must be sold bring your offers today

15 Wellcamp Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Proportioned for the growing family, open plan air conditioned lounge leads to the kitchen/dining area. The modern family size bathroom plus the big built-in...

Reduced and ready for you to call me home!!

3 Mollison Court, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 2 2 $388,000

Enjoying an elegant street presence and offering an abundance of space to spread out, you'll find that this truly exceptional family residence will comply with all...

Price sacrificed to seal a deal now! Don&#39;t hesitate your inspection!

11 Perina Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 4 $258,000

Renovations throughout the home including the spacious kitchen, internal paint and carpets; will allow you to move straight in. Generously proportioned bedrooms...

Back to the market with a new price - Don&#39;t miss your second opportunity to call this your home!!

314 Greenwattle Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

House 3 2 5 $344,000

Flawless presentation and easy day to day living is offered by this versatile family home! Offering great proportions to all rooms and being complemented with...

Motivated Vendor – SALE Wanted!

5 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Commercial Prime industrial shed situated in the heart of the Harristown Industrial precinct, ... Contact Agent

Prime industrial shed situated in the heart of the Harristown Industrial precinct, neat, clean & ready to go now! * 275 m² industrial shed on 1040m² of land *...

GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Construction of a hardware superstore is in planning stages

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!