Gatton students build blocks towards harmony

COLOUR: OLGC students Zereda Pingidi and Riley Banks were just two of the several kids who had their art picked out for special mention by Lockyer Valley Regional Council settlement officer Sam Elzanati as part of Harmony Day.

LAYING the foundations for a harmonious society needs to start from the ground up.

That was the message coming from Our Lady of Good Counsel on March 21 as the school celebrated Harmony Day.

The day encourages Australians from across the country to engage with people of all colours, creeds and religions to foster a sense of belonging between all members of the community.

Promoting these values amongst the youngest members of our community can go a long way.

The focal point was an art competition which challenged students to put together a piece that they felt represented the message of the day - 'everyone belongs.'

The winners were selected by Lockyer Valley Regional Council settlement officer Sam Elzanati, who himself hails from Egypt.

OLGC ESL teacher Joyce Randall said it was brilliant to have a day that celebrates the school's diverse community.

"It's wonderful for the children to know that we recognise and accept everyone as part of our community, regardless of nationality or background,” Mrs Randall said.

"Acceptance needs to start from the ground up.”

The children's artwork, which was filled with rainbows, love hearts, flags and faces from across the globe, indicated they understood what Harmony Day was all about.

"I'm actually feeling impressed by the children's understanding of it,” she said.

"We assume they understand what we're on about but it's actually good to see that they do understand it's about love and acceptance of people from all over the world... they are getting the concepts.”

Mrs Randall said Gatton was much a richer place because of the wide range of people who had arrived from outside the country to now called the area home.

"We are so blessed, we have many nationalities,” she said.

"They all bring such a wealth of culture and knowledge and they are absolutely beautiful children.”

Since 1999, more than 70,000 events have been held by childcare centres, schools, churches, government agencies and other community groups to commemorate the day.

"I'm grateful that as a country we celebrate Harmony Day and recognise that we are made up of many different nationalities from around the world and we come together as one,” she said.

"I'm grateful that schools celebrate it, recognise it and recognise our diversity.”