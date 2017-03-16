Gatton Street Sprints set to entertain crowds

SMOKING: The Burnout Competition at the Gatton Street Sprints will burn plenty of rubber this weekend.

HIGH-powered beasts of all kinds will roll into town to create a high-octane hub of entertainment for the annual Gatton Street Sprints.

In its 18th year, the Gatton Street Sprints will pit drivers from south-east Queensland against one another for what is considered one of the biggest sporting attractions in the region.

Downs Motorsport Club president Warren Gersekowski said 124 drivers would push hard in the Street Sprints, which was converted to a two-lap format last year.

The new format had been well received by drivers last year and Gersekowski said he was pleased to keep it going.

"They all love it,” he said.

"It gives drivers more of a chance as its not just a one-lap dash any more so they can get into a rhythm.

"It also gives their tyres a chance to come up to temperature and the cars go a lot quicker too.”

Gersekowski said drivers from all over Queensland and interstate would race, with some travelling from Bundaberg and even Coffs Harbour for the event.

One of the top contenders will be Ben Gersekowski, who will return this weekend in his LS1-powered E36 BMW to defend his 2016 title.

The Street Sprints action will be on from 8am-4pm on Saturday and 8am-3pm on Sunday.

One of the major highlights of the two-day event will be the burnout competition.

Gersekowski said there would be 56 burnout competitors ready to burn rubber on Saturday night, which included 22 pro cars.

He said there would also be six current Summernats burnout masters also in attendance, travelling from as far as Sydney and Perth for the competition.

"It will be exciting for sure,” Gersekowski said.

"Every year we try and better the event and I think the burnouts will be a highlight on Saturday night.”

The burnouts will run from 5-11pm on Saturday.

If that wasn't enough for rev-heads, the Hogstar Drift Team will also roll into town putting on drift and power-skid demonstrations throughout the event.