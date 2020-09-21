Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Faaleo Aholahi on the charge for Gatton. Photo: Nev Madsen
Faaleo Aholahi on the charge for Gatton. Photo: Nev Madsen
Rugby League

Gatton stays alive in fiery Cup encounter

Sean Teuma
21st Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: There was plenty of feeling between two of the Volunteers Cup young guns, with almost as many sin bins as tries.

Ultimately Gatton was able to compose themselves best at Herb Stienohrt Oval, running out 28-20 winners over Southern Suburbs to keep their finals hopes alive.

James Schroeder spent time in the sin bin in the opening minutes, but that didn't stop Gatton from opening the scoring through Tyson White, before Joran Crocker immediately hit back to level the scores at 6-all inside 10 minutes.

They again traded tries, firstly through the Hawks' Joel Brett, before Jacob Whittaker responded for the Tigers to tie things up at 12-all.

That's when tempers began to flare, with White spending time in the sin bin in the 33rd minute. Crocker and Rhys Carr from Souths, along with Gatton's Jayden Kirner and Caleb Wells soon joined him.

While that was going on, Souths hit the lead with back-to-back tries on either side of half time from Ben Howard putting them ahead 20-12.

That's when Gatton clicked into gear, with Wilson Kama, White and Jayden Williams all crossing to secure the win.

"I thought our front rowers and players out wide made a difference," coach Andrew Schmidt said.

"Defence wise we were good. They've got a good ball distributor in Matt Duggan, but having our front rowers back on the paddock was huge."

The win moves Gatton into a three-way tie for fourth spot alongside West End and Souths.

"We've beaten Souths twice, they've beaten West End twice and West End has beaten us twice. We're all on a bit of a circle," Schmidt said.

"We've got two hard games now against Goodna and Valleys, but we'll give it a crack."

Valleys secured second spot on the ladder with a hard-fought 26-18 defeat of Norths on their home turf.

Alex Hinch maintained his hot run of form with a hat-trick, as the Roosters secured their sixth victory of the season.

LADDER: Goodna 14, Valleys 12, Norths 10, West End 4, Souths 4, Gatton 4

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        News Creating jobs and driving down crime are overwhelmingly the top priorities across the state the Your Say 2020 survey has revealed.

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News Sentiment survey: Queenslanders have their say

        Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Premium Content Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Crime An inquest into the shooting death of police officer Brett Forte has finally been...

        Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Premium Content Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Crime A man in his 40s was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Friday night