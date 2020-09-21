Gatton stays alive in fiery Cup encounter

Faaleo Aholahi on the charge for Gatton. Photo: Nev Madsen

RUGBY LEAGUE: There was plenty of feeling between two of the Volunteers Cup young guns, with almost as many sin bins as tries.

Ultimately Gatton was able to compose themselves best at Herb Stienohrt Oval, running out 28-20 winners over Southern Suburbs to keep their finals hopes alive.

James Schroeder spent time in the sin bin in the opening minutes, but that didn't stop Gatton from opening the scoring through Tyson White, before Joran Crocker immediately hit back to level the scores at 6-all inside 10 minutes.

They again traded tries, firstly through the Hawks' Joel Brett, before Jacob Whittaker responded for the Tigers to tie things up at 12-all.

That's when tempers began to flare, with White spending time in the sin bin in the 33rd minute. Crocker and Rhys Carr from Souths, along with Gatton's Jayden Kirner and Caleb Wells soon joined him.

While that was going on, Souths hit the lead with back-to-back tries on either side of half time from Ben Howard putting them ahead 20-12.

That's when Gatton clicked into gear, with Wilson Kama, White and Jayden Williams all crossing to secure the win.

"I thought our front rowers and players out wide made a difference," coach Andrew Schmidt said.

"Defence wise we were good. They've got a good ball distributor in Matt Duggan, but having our front rowers back on the paddock was huge."

The win moves Gatton into a three-way tie for fourth spot alongside West End and Souths.

"We've beaten Souths twice, they've beaten West End twice and West End has beaten us twice. We're all on a bit of a circle," Schmidt said.

"We've got two hard games now against Goodna and Valleys, but we'll give it a crack."

Valleys secured second spot on the ladder with a hard-fought 26-18 defeat of Norths on their home turf.

Alex Hinch maintained his hot run of form with a hat-trick, as the Roosters secured their sixth victory of the season.

LADDER: Goodna 14, Valleys 12, Norths 10, West End 4, Souths 4, Gatton 4