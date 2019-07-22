Menu
Caelan Korta lives his best life at the 103rd Gatton Show.
News

Gatton Show wrapped up after warm weekend

Ebony Graveur
by
22nd Jul 2019 3:51 PM

IN ITS 103rd year, the Gatton Show has wrapped up after an action-packed weekend.

Show Society president Katherine Raymont said she had already heard plenty of positive words about the show and said numbers were similar to last year's.

She said the fire works were a popular feature.

"They just finished it all off,” Ms Raymont said.

"I've received a few comments saying they reckon they're the best fireworks we've had for years.”

Tabitha, Steve and Rhys Potts.
Though it's only been a few days since the show has packed up for the year, it isn't too early to get involve d in the show society for next year.

"Different people have already said they want to come on board and be a part of it,” she said.

Click here for the full Gatton Show photo gallery.

Gatton Star

