Gatton Show Society on hunt for 2018 ambassadors

THE Gatton Show Society is on the lookout for their Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador representatives for 2018.

Both roles offer the chance to represent the region at further competitions, learn about the inner workings of the show scene, make contacts in the industry and build confidence.

The Miss Showgirl competition is open to young women aged between 18 and 28 and the Rural Ambassador role is designed for young people aged between 20 and 29.

The interviews for the positions will be held on Saturday, June 2 and will be followed by an introduction of the entrants at the Gatton Cup on the same day.

In order to get involved, participants will need to grab their ticket from the Gatton Show Society for $90.

The ticket includes entry to races and the marquee, as well as nibbles, a free race book and a beer, wine and soft drink package. Tickets must be pre-purchased.

Gatton Show Society vice- president Clare Webster said it was an invaluable experience.

"For me it was a great way to learn more about our local show and what the show movement as a whole is all about,” Ms Webster said.

"The Gatton Show is a fantastic local event which showcases the best we have to offer but it is part of a much larger movement across the country.

"Without these competitions I never would have learned more about the show movement or had the courage to get involved in the Gatton Show Society.”

For more information or to purchase your ticket for the Gatton Cup, contact the Gatton Show Society on their Facebook page, email them at gattonshownext@ gmail.com or phone 0438516958.

For those not quite old enough to be in the running for the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador positions, there is still a chance to be a part of the festivities of the Gatton Show.

The Gatton Show Society are also running a Junior Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions for teenagers in the area.

The competitions will be judged at the Gatton Show at 4pm on July 20, but entries and expressions of interest must be submitted by July 13.

Junior Miss Showgirl is open to all young ladies between 14 and 17 and the Junior Rural Ambassador is open to young men and women within the same age bracket.

This can be done be phoning the society's office on 5462 2577, Clare Webster on 0438 516 958 or Michaela Kammholz on 0439 708 276.

Entrants can also be submitted by emailing gattonshownextgen@gmail. com.

"We hope that this will allow younger children to experience what these competitions are about,” Gatton Show Society vice- president Clare Webster said.

"I highly encourage young people within the community to give these competitions a go.

"As part of entering these competitions you get to see the inner workings of your local show and what it really takes to put on this amazing event.”