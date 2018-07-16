Gatton Show ready for a cookery storm

GET COOKING: Entries must be in early Wednesday for the Gatton Show Cookery section, so get your scones, jams, cakes and pickles ready.

GET COOKING: Entries must be in early Wednesday for the Gatton Show Cookery section, so get your scones, jams, cakes and pickles ready. Amy Lyne

GET COOKING for this year's Gatton Show - you've got just one more day to get your entries ready for this year's cooking section.

With categories ranging from sweets and cakes, all the way through to jams and chutneys, there's sure to be something for everyone to cook up a storm with.

This year Clare Webster has taken on the role of chief steward for the first time, and said she was excited to take up the new challenge.

Budding cooks also have new sections to take on this year - a gluten free slice and party/celebration decorated cake are ready to challenge entrants.

The junior section hasn't been forgotten either, with best small decorated cakes added to this years competition.

With the new sections Ms Webster said there would be plenty to challenge those looking to enter.

"(The new sections) are something to change it up a little bit,” Ms Webster said.

"It's definitely a section (decorated cakes) that's taking off.”

All entries must be staged by 11am on Wednesday, ready for judging at 12.30pm.

Exhibitors are welcome to watch the judging.

For more information or to submit your entries, contact Clare Webster at clare.optom@gmail.com, phone 0438 516 958 or head to the Gatton Show Society's website at www.gattonshowsociety.com.au