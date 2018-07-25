Gatton Show brings out our best

YUM: Ashlee and Jake Bowe of Gatton chow down on some fairy floss at the 2018 Gatton Show on Saturday.

YUM: Ashlee and Jake Bowe of Gatton chow down on some fairy floss at the 2018 Gatton Show on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

KATHERINE Raymont couldn't have asked for a better day to host the marquee day of the 2018 Gatton Show on Saturday.

The sun was certainly shining as visitors poured through the gates and the Gatton Show Society president, finally with a second to catch her breath, was very pleased with how it all went.

"Going around to all the sections, I was very happy with the standard of what they had and the numbers,” Ms Raymont said.

"There was something to see for everybody.

"I have to thank the sponsors, volunteers and committee for making the show the success that it is.”

Ms Raymont said she was 17 when she was passing by the office at the showgrounds and was asked to help out with the dairy section.

She has been involved with the show ever since, some 40 years later.

"It's been a big part of my life and a big part of family,” she said.

Choosing a highlight in 2018 was difficult but watching the school tours, which grew from just three last year to 20, pass through the grounds was a top pick.

Planning for the 2019 show has already begun.

"I'd like to get people's feedback, what they think was good, what was bad. We want to make it the best for everybody,” Ms Raymont said.

To submit your comments or opinions, simply email them to info@gattonshowsociety.com.au.

New show ambassadors step into roles

STEPPING UP: Bridget Webster, Katherine Raymont and Caitie Catton. Lachlan McIvor

THE Gatton Show's newest Rural Ambassador, Caitie Catton, was in her element the day before officially taking on the role on Saturday.

The Lockyer District High School teacher took visiting students on tours around the grounds to show them the smells and sights of the show on Friday, before accepting the mantle at the official opening a day later.

"The grand parade is a bit nerve wracking but it's exciting to officially be in the role now to see what comes next,” Ms Catton said.

"It was a bit of fun though. I've also enjoyed seeing the kids and checking out the show through their eyes.”

Ms Catton was joined by new Miss Show Girl Bridget Webster, as well as Junior Rural Ambassador Natalie Huggins and Junior Miss Show Girl Emily Gray in stepping into the new positions.

Gatton Show Society president Katherine Raymont said the girls selected to be faces of the show for the next 12 months would do the show proud, just as the previous representatives for 2017 had done.

"It's great to have people who are motivated and I think that's the big plus,” Ms Raymont said.

"They're happy to get in and do what needs to be done. We're very fortunate to have very capable people to carry it on and let's hope they keep it going and go through.”

They will head to the next West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber competition in the hope of heading to the Ekka in 2019.