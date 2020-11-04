Menu
SEVERE HEAT: QAS warns of extreme heat set to hit the Ipswich and Lockyer Valley region. Photo: Erin Smith.
News

Gatton set to hit a scorching 38 degrees on Thursday

Hugh Suffell
4th Nov 2020 5:32 PM
LOCKYER VALLEY residents are being warned of unseasonably high temperatures set to hit the region tomorrow.

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor of Ipswich Gavin Fuller says temperatures up to and maybe exceeding 38 degrees are predicted for Thursday.

Mr Fuller says these temperatures are at least five to six degrees above what is normal for this time of year.

A greater chance of severe thunderstorms are also likely due to the extreme heat.

The recent run of storms in the region means there is already a lot of moisture in the ground.

Mr Fuller’s advice for residents is to stay out of the sun between 11.00am and 2.00pm and if working outside, go early to beat the heat.

He also said people should maintain their fluids throughout the day making sure to drink small amounts of water every 15 to 20 minutes.

Mr Fuller recommends people should stay in cool places that are either shaded or have airconditioning and it is a good opportunity to go to the movies or shopping centres to take advantage of the free airconditioning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service says anyone in heat stress should call triple-0 for help.

heatwave lockyer valley weather weather bureau
