Menu
Login
News

Gatton selected for 1950s Indie film

ACTION: Charlene Weston portrays Evelyn and Natalie Baker portrays Nurse Ivy on the set of Waiting for Alistair, filmed over the weekend in a secret location in Gatton.
ACTION: Charlene Weston portrays Evelyn and Natalie Baker portrays Nurse Ivy on the set of Waiting for Alistair, filmed over the weekend in a secret location in Gatton. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

THE LOCKYER Valley has been chosen as the set location for yet another Indie Film.

Set in the 1950's Waiting for Alistair tells the story of a woman taken from her homestead and held against her will, and her journey of learning that mental health may have taken away a huge part of her life.

The film's writer, producer and actor Charlene Weston said the Gatton location suited the film's feel perfectly.

"We needed to find somewhere rural with a period feel and we fell in love as we were driving through through the area looking for locations,” she said.

"Through due to a privacy clause the film location unfortunately cannot ever be revealed.”

Ms Weston said the film's message was to shed some light on people living with dementia.

Charlene Weston portrays character Evelyn and Natalie Baker portrays Nurse Ivy on the set of Waiting for Alistair.
Charlene Weston portrays character Evelyn and Natalie Baker portrays Nurse Ivy on the set of Waiting for Alistair. contributed

"I worked in a nursing home years ago and it inspired me to write the story,” Ms Weston said.

"I was touched and moved by people with dementia. I felt like there's nothing being told from the sufferer's perspective.”

The film is directed by Steven Santillan and co-produced by actress Natalie Baker and Slapshot Films. The crew also filmed in Stinson Cottege at Cedar Glen Farm Stay in Darlington, Queensland and Junction Park State School in Brisbane.

Producers and Actors of the Indie film Waiting for Alistair, Charlene Weston and Natalie in make-up on Sunday.
Producers and Actors of the Indie film Waiting for Alistair, Charlene Weston and Natalie in make-up on Sunday. Francis Witsenhuysen

"Natalie and myself also hope by producing and making our own work, it can also help promote more women film makers in Producer roles,” she said.

"Overall we had 11 female crew.”

Waiting for Alistair is set for release in early 2019.

Topics:  charlene weston gatton lockyer valley slapshot films waiting for alastair

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer goalie makes national hockey titles

Lockyer goalie makes national hockey titles

Sarah Steinhardt is one step closer to her dreams.

Laidley supermarket causing a stir on social media

STARS OF THE SHOW: Supa IGA Laidley employees Jack Stokes, Peter Tindall and Bryce Vale.

The staff of Supa IGA Laidley have become a social media hit.

Lockyer Lightning strikes gold in debut season

THUMBS UP: Members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport club at the final round of the Queensland Triathlon Series.

The club finished its season in the Queensland Triathlon Series.

Fernvale bursts with festival colour

DAZZLING: Cath Mish-Wills aka Shimmer the belly dancer gets ready to perform at the Colours of Somerset Festival in Fernvale on Saturday.

Weather cleared in Fernvale for the Colours of Somerset Festival.

Local Partners