Gatton school throws giant 100th birthday

Melanie Keyte
| 28th Aug 2017 4:44 PM
CAKES FROM HEAVEN: Donna Whittle and Anne Beasley selling baked delights at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) centenary fete, August 27 2017.
CAKES FROM HEAVEN: Donna Whittle and Anne Beasley selling baked delights at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) centenary fete, August 27 2017.

HUNDREDS of smiling faces poured through the gates of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic school last Sunday, some of which the school had not seen for almost 100 years.

Children, parents and past pupils alike were celebrating the 100th anniversary of the historic school's establishment in the heart of Gatton in style with an enormous fete.

Principal Nathan Haley said it was "wonderful" to see so many aspects of the school's past and present merging together for the day, including visits from the school's founding religious order, the Sisters of Mercy and their oldest living past student, who had attended in 1929.

"We did decade photos with some of the older past pupils and it was wonderful to see them all excited afterwards, chatting and catching up with old friends," he said.

"We had people who travelled from Northern Queensland, from Bribie Island, from all over.

"It's been a great day."

While the alumni reminisced about their school experience over teas and scones, current students took full advantage of the activities on offer.

Two-year-old Benjamin Brouwer befriended the lambs in the petting zoo, the Banks siblings raced down the giant slide and a miniature fire truck took groups of children out for a ride.

 

Historical exhibits including interviews with past students, photos and various memorabilia were also on display.

Gatton Star

Topics:  catholic fete olgc olgc 100 anniversary olgc fete olgc school our lady of good counsel school fete sisters of mercy weekend

