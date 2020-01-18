Menu
NEW START: Gatton Energex Depot’s new apprentice and local boy Ben Moody.
Gatton school leaver lands home town Energex apprenticeship

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
18th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
WHEN the lights next go out, Gatton residents can rest easy knowing local lad Ben Moody will be out working to get the power back on.

The 17-year-old Gatton school leaver is one of 28 new apprentices beginning his career with Energex.

Ben said the first few days at the training facility in Rocklea had been great and he was looking forward to heading back home.

“I’m very excited … it’ll be great opportunity to go out and work in my local area where I live,” Ben said.

“It’ll be great to do it in my hometown.”

Having finished high school last year, Ben said it was “perfect” to take on the apprenticeship as a distribution linesperson straight from school.

“I was looking for an apprenticeship at the time while I was at school and this one came up,” he said.

Once his first four weeks of training or completed, Ben will head to the Gatton Energex Depot to complete his four year apprenticeship.

Acting CEO for Energy Queensland, Peter Scott congratulated and welcomed Ben as well as the other new apprentices on their recruitment.

“Apprenticeships with Energex are some of the most eagerly-sought in the southeast,” Mr Scott said.

“They are unlike any other and our apprentices soon find their job is a real commitment to the community.

“Following storms and during some of the most testing times in our communities our crews are responsible for helping to ensure the people of Queensland continue to have safe and reliable electricity supply.”

The newcomers are part of more than 120 apprentices set to join Queensland’s publicly owned electricity companies – including Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, CS Energy, Stanwell Corp and CleanCo – in 2020.

