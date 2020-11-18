Gatton roadworks get tick of approval at completion

Roadworks on Gatton-Clifton road have been completed (file image).

WIDER traffic lanes and a dedicated right-turn lane road works have been completed at Lower Tenthill.

The $1 million intersection upgrade also included redesigned left-turn lane onto Gatton-Clifton road to improve road safety.

The Lower Tenthill roadworks joins in with the development of the Gatton Decoupling Pad at the Gatton overpass for road trains.

The roadworks in Gatton adds into $400 million of road work developments on the Warrego Highway between Ipswich and Toowoomba.

Assistant Minister Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the works would help reduce the number of rear-end crashes we have recorded at the intersection in the past

“The raised, concrete island at the south-eastern side of the intersection has been removed and replaced with a bright, chevron median strip, while drivers heading towards the Lower Tenthill Lions Park will also enjoy the safety benefits of the added turning lanes,” he said.