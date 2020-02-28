Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

SHUTTING THE DOORS: Chris Cottone has confirmed the restaurant will be closing. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome.

POPULAR Gatton dining establishment Cottone's Cafe, Restaurant and Bar will close on Sunday.

Restaurant owner Chris Cottone confirmed the business would be shutting, but told the Gatton Star he was looking at options for the restaurant to continue in other hands.

"We have potential people looking at the venue to take over the lease," he said.

"The economy is really tight at the moment and we've decided to move on."

The restaurant will remain open until Sunday for the community to grab a last drink or bite to eat.

More to come …