Gatton Redbacks women fit and firing on return

SQUAD: The 2017 Gatton Redbacks Senior Women have made a positive start to the new season.

FOOTBALL: It has been a couple of years since the Gatton Redbacks Senior Women have been able to put together a team.

But they have returned with a bang, recording comprehensive 5-1 victories over Dalby and St Albans in their opening two games of the season.

This year marks the return to the club of head coach Gary Godley, who returns after leaving the Redbacks in 2011.

Although the performances so far this season have been pleasing, Godley wasn't overly concerned with results.

"This is our learning year this year, if we win we win, I'm not fussed about if we lose or win,” Godley said.

"I'm extremely happy with the girls, the way they train and play.”

The Gatton Fillies were unable to field a team for the season so a couple of youngsters have stepped up to take their place in the senior squad.

Godley said they have fit in well with the squad, which includes a few players that he is familiar with from his last stint.

"We've got a pretty good squad,” he said.

"There are quite a few learners in the team and a few girls that I used to coach years ago, they've come along really well.”

Perfecting the basics was the coach's message for the season.

"We try different things on the field... we play to whatever style to the team we field on the day,” he said.

"We've got some new players, two Fillies in the team and a few older ladies as well.

"This year will be about getting together and learning about each other.”

Godley will be helped through the campaign by new team manager Miroslav Snuderl, who he hailed as a "fantastic addition”.

Although the women are in the capable hands of their experienced coach, Snuderl realised there was a role he could fill to make his job just that bit easier.

"We've got one really good coach... he was just looking a bit lost in the management department so I thought I'd give him a hand,” Snuderl said.

He singled out two sides, Willowburn and Chinchilla, as the two toughest sides in their competition.

"They'd be the two teams to beat,” he said.

"Hopefully through the season we won't have too many injuries so we can get on top.”