Gatton Redbacks kick-off new season in stalemate

MASCOT: The Gatton Redbacks Premier Men opened their season with a 0-0 draw at home against Rockville Rovers on Sunday. The club also held a celebration of Female Football Week throughout the weekend.
Contributed
THE Gatton Redbacks Premier Men opened their 2018 campaign at home on Sunday with a stalemate against the Rockville Rovers.

Adam Jackwitz has taken over the coaching reins from Jon Edwards for the new season, looking to complement the short, slick passing game of the former coach with the hard-hitting approach long associated with the club.

Captain Adam Halstead said despite finishing the opening day with a draw, the early signs were promising with a number of young players working their way into the squad.

"We had plenty of opportunities to win the game and structurally we were sound,” Halstead said.

"Gatton was always known for playing hard in the early days. When Jon took over we played smart and then we went away from playing hard. Adam wants to play hard and play smart, - basically do a bit of both.

"We showed a lot of ticker on the weekend, with some hard tackles but we also played smart, not running ourselves into the ground.

"We've worked on a lot of structure and shape and that worked quite well.”

In other results from the weekend, the Championship Men secured a 2-0 win and there were goals galore in games featuring the two women's sides.

While Gatton Black secured a thumping 10-0 victory, the Gatton Red side were trumped 5-3.

The weekend also proved a chance for Gatton to celebrate Female Football Week.

The club hosted the NPL fixture between the South West Thunder and Gold Coast United on Saturday, with a mix of Gatton's junior ladies playing in a trial game at half-time.

The Redbacks U6 girls side also played against the U6 boys in the interval of the Premier Men match on Sunday, with those involved featuring as mascots for the Redbacks.

Topics:  female football week gatton redbacks rockville rovers toowoomba football league

Gatton Star

