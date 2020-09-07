Surprising Gatton Redbacks add sting to game

The Gatton Redbacks are among the 2020 TFL season’s surprise packets.

FOOTBALL : There have been more than a few surprises in the TFL Premier Men's division this season.

Hawks beat reigning premiers Willowburn on the opening day of the season.

St Alban's return to senior football has been positive and new boys Stanthorpe United are proving they can match it with anyone.

The Gatton Redbacks have also proven to a surprise packet.

Leading the competition after the first nine rounds - the young side grows in confidence with every kick of the ball.

"We're a very young side, one of the youngest I think we've had in a few years, but I think we have plenty of promise," coach Jon Edwards said.

"In the past we have had a good mix of youth and experience and that worked really well.

"Now I think our oldest players are in their late 20s.

"To be where we are, at the top of the table, it's very exciting for the team and the club."

Gatton have lost just two of their nine games to date and it is that consistency which pleases Edwards the most,

"Consistency and belief have been the two biggest focuses for me," he said.

"Obviously any team wants to be consistent but I think it's particularly hard for young players to find that consistency but I think it's an area we're improving in all time.

"At every training session and in every game I see the team improving and becoming a more consistent in their play.

"The other thing I'm trying to instil in all the players is belief in themselves.

"I want them to be able to size up their opponents on the field and see that they're just like them.

"If they can do that I feel it will give them more confidence when they're playing."