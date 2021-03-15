Menu
Gatton records its coldest day temperature in 165 days (file image)
Weather

Gatton records its coldest daytime temperature in 165 days

Ali Kuchel
15th Mar 2021 4:40 PM
Gatton has recorded its coolest day since September last year, with today’s maximum peaking at 22.3C at 10am.

The cool change follows a strong storm that drenched parts of the Lockyer Valley overnight, with some towns recording in excess of 45mm.

A meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology said the cool change was due to a think cloud blanket trapping southerly conditions across the south east.

“If you took away the cloud cover, it would be cooler, but not significantly cooler,” they said.

The last day on record that Gatton’s temperature was below 22C was on September 10, where it peaked at 21.5.

Prior to that, it was August 24 at 21.8C.

During February this year, Gatton recorded just one day under 30C, and one day above 40C.

While it’s not unprecedented to experience cool March weather, it’s not common, the Bureau told the Gatton Star.

⛈️☂️ Who was lucky to get under the storm last night? ☂️⛈️ Fingers crossed, it looks like we could be in for a wet week! Share your rainfall readings below

Posted by Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Star on Sunday, March 14, 2021

The lowest daytime temperate on record for March is 19.2C, dating back to 1988.

It’s expected Lockyer locals will experience showers and plenty of cloud during the next few days, with cooler conditions.

Conditions later in the week will “brighten up”, according to the Bureau.

But it’s not quite the end of hot weather.

“We’ve still got quite a moist airflow in play that hasn’t been washed out,” the BoM spokesperson said.

“Once we lose this cloud cover and the atmosphere stabilises, the temperatures will rise again before another potential front from the west approaches.”

Gatton Star

