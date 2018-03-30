Gatton puts on a show for the baton

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer holds the baton aloft as she rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage.

The Queen's Baton Relay came to Gatton today, bringing the Lockyer Valley community together to celebrate.

18 batonbearers brought the baton through town as crowds lined the streets to watch the local heroes go past, before gathering at the Gatton Showgrounds for live entertainment from ACCA DACCA and Justice Crew as well as food stalls and children's rides.

Fireworks will light up the sky at 6:15pm tonight to close out the celebrations.

The relay now moves onto Ipswich and later Brisbane, before making the final journey to the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on April 4.

Further coverage of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset relay events will be featured in the upcoming edition of the Star.

Check out some photos from the event today.