Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.

Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said five cars were entered by thieves overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Senior Sergeant Browne said in almost every case the cars were unlocked and the offender(s) "are entering the car and taking anything of perceived value".

This includes wallets, change, id's and glasses, he said.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

Senior Sergeant Browne said the incidents this week followed an increase in the last couple of months of stealing from cars in Gatton town and some of the "top end" suburban streets near the local schools - including Davey and Woodlands roads.

Gatton police are increasing patrols in the area and urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the police (000) if they appear to be going into cars.

Senior Sergeant Browne urged residents lock their cars and not keep wallets and other valuables in their vehicles when unattended.

He also appealed to residents who may have witnessed the events of have information or footage to contact Gatton police or Crimestoppers on 131 444.

