Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.
Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.
Crime

Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

Hugh Suffell
21st Jan 2021 10:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.

Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said five cars were entered by thieves overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Senior Sergeant Browne said in almost every case the cars were unlocked and the offender(s) "are entering the car and taking anything of perceived value".

This includes wallets, change, id's and glasses, he said.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.
Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

Senior Sergeant Browne said the incidents this week followed an increase in the last couple of months of stealing from cars in Gatton town and some of the "top end" suburban streets near the local schools - including Davey and Woodlands roads.

Gatton police are increasing patrols in the area and urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the police (000) if they appear to be going into cars.

Senior Sergeant Browne urged residents lock their cars and not keep wallets and other valuables in their vehicles when unattended.

He also appealed to residents who may have witnessed the events of have information or footage to contact Gatton police or Crimestoppers on 131 444.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

gatton police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News A new landmark agreement between the state’s three biggest gas exporters will likely see power prices drop, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

        Boom gates, CCTV on cards to curb river ‘ratbag’ vandals

        Premium Content Boom gates, CCTV on cards to curb river ‘ratbag’ vandals

        Council News New measures will be put in place to stop vandals from destroying a section of Mid...

        Local hall set for major upgrades

        Premium Content Local hall set for major upgrades

        Council News The $2.08M program will see major upgrades to one of the region’s most utilised...

        BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Premium Content BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Crime A man fearful of returning to prison has been busted with an extraordinary amount...