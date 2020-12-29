Menu
Emergency Services: PolicePhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Crime

Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

Hugh Suffell
29th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Despite pleas from local authorities to do the right thing this holiday season, seven Gatton motorists were busted driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol this long weekend.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said three drug drivers were all caught by the Road Policing Unit on Sunday, December 27 at William Street, Larkin Street and Crescent Street.

At 11pm on Christmas Eve, a 20-year-old man was caught driving under the influence of alcohol along Larkin Street.

He blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.057 and was charged by police, Sergeant Browne said.

LOCAL NEWS: Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

Disturbingly, a teenager was busted on Tuesday morning driving under the influence along Smithfield Road, Gatton.

The 17-year-old male was charged after he blew a reading of 0.045 at 6am, Sergeant Browne said.

On December 17, a 49-year-old male was busted for drink driving and disqualified driving after he blew a reading of 0.134, more than twice the legal limit on Villis Road, College View just before midnight.

LOCAL NEWS: Volunteers spread joy to dogs in shelter on Christmas Day

Two days later, a 32-year-old female was charged with drink driving after Gatton police caught her on Cochrane Street where she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.099.

Sergeant Browne reiterated warnings that police would be out in force over the New Year’s long weekend.

