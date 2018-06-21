Gatton photographer captures the underdog

FULL CIRCLE: Charmaine Lyons will be the feature artist at the Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show on June 30 and July 1, 2018.

GATTON-BORN photographer Charmaine Lyons will come full circle when she returns from Gympie to Postmans Ridge this month to feature her work in an art show.

Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show and Markets (formerly 'Foothills Festival'), has moved from Withcott to a bigger location at Postmans Ridge Hall and opens on the evening of Saturday, June 30.

Known for her haunting, original portraits, Ms Lyons has exhibited both nationally and internationally.

"My portraits aren't the usual run of the day portrait - I look for the underdog, the struggler,” she said.

"Some people have a wonderful life, and good on them, but some people struggle through life.

"I just want to walk in their shoes.

"And for others to do the same.”

The art show and competition will see prizes for local emerging artists in categories including mixed media, oil and acrylic painting, watercolour and photography.

The exhibition will be open to the public and will kick off at 6pm on June 30, when viewers can enjoy a glass of wine, canapes, view the art, meet artists and cast their vote for a peoples' choice award winner.

Markets will also be held on Sunday, July 1, when the art exhibition will be open for viewing.

To enter the competition or find out more information about the event visit the Lockyer Valley Foothills Facebook page or call 0417303 582.

The event is made possible by local businesses, including Remax Withcott, Toowoomba House Inspections, Withcott Medical Centre, Aussie Sheds and Withcott Hotel and major sponsor Stanbroke.