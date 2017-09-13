Gatton now home to RV Park

MOTORING AHEAD: The Lockyer Valley is now home to an RV Park, located at William Kemp Park off East Street, Gatton.

In a major boost for tourism in the region, the Lockyer Valley is now home to an RV Park.

The parking area is located at William Kemp Park off East Street, Gatton.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the accomplishment now means Gatton can boast the title of an "RV Friendly Town”.

"We are all about promoting our wonderful region as a tourism destination and to have an RV Park in Gatton is a major step towards further achieving that goal,” Cr Milligan said.

"We extend our thanks to the Caravan & Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA) for their generous support towards this project.”

With 620,000 registered RV's in Australia, RV tourism is a major contributor to the economy and the Lockyer Valley can now tap into that market.

"The rise of the grey-nomad has led to a massive surge in the RV Park industry and as long as people travel long distances, they will always need somewhere to stop and rest,” she said.

"For the Lockyer Valley to be a competitive tourism location, we need a range of overnight accommodation options to cater for the diverse needs of the travelling public.

"There will no doubt be flow-on effects for the local business economy as a result of the increased traffic this facility will bring, so we are excited to see this project open and welcome new visitors to our region.”

The RV Park is available to all self-contained RV vehicles to park for up to 48 hours during their travels.

Gatton is one of 315 other towns across Australia who have an "RV Friendly Town” status.

For further information, visit www.lvrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 005 872