Gatton mum threatened with jail if she reoffends again

A GATTON woman charged with 12 offences – including multiple counts of stealing, break and enter, and fraud – pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions when she appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Cour this week.

Mother-of-three Shannon Rebecca Renata broke a bail condition when she failed to report to the Gatton Police Station.

She told Magistrate Kay Ryan it had been “one big scramble” and she was trying to “straighten everything out”.

The court was told the 36-year-old had bail approved in relation to another matter, if she agreed to check in with the police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the agreement meant Renata had to visit the Gatton police station each Wednesday between 8am and 4pm.

“She’s failed to report as required on August 18, September 25 and October 3,” Sgt Windsor said.

Renata was arrested when she went to the police station – in relation to other matters – a few days after the most recent date.

The court heard Renata had also failed to attend court on October 10, despite being required to as part of her bail arrangements.

On October 21, Renata “surrendered herself” to police.

“She admitted she was currently wanted on a failure to appear warrant,” Sgt Windsor said.

“She said she had failed to appear as she had had mechanical issues with her vehicle.”

The court heard Renata had once again failed to abide by the bail arrangements and, despite being granted bail again in November, she failed to report to the Gatton Police Station on December 11.

“She did attend the station the following day and stated she had gotten the dates mixed up,” Sgt Windsor said.

Renata pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching bail conditions and one of failing to appear in court.

Ms Ryan said Renata’s history of ignoring bail conditions was a concern.

“What is concerning is there are four previous (charges of) failing to appear,” Ms Ryan said.

“If you get yourself into more strife and are charged with another failure to appear, I can tell you that someone may well be giving you some prison time for it.”

Renata told Ms Ryan it had been a “scramble”.

Ms Ryan told her it “wouldn’t be a big scramble if she was remanded in custody”.

“Because you will know where you are,” she said.

Renata was fined $750 for all three charges.

A conviction was recorded.