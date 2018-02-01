Gatton, Mulgowie and Forest Hill record wins

IN ACTION: Mulgowie, Gatton Fordsdale and Forest Hill all picked up wins in A-grade competition on Saturday.

CRICKET: Despite other grades getting the long weekend off, A-grade teams followed up their Australia Day celebrations with the second day of the Lockyer Cricket Association two-day fixtures on Saturday.

Gatton Fordsdale continued their perfect start to the new year, picking up a win against Southern Lockyer away from home.

They chased down their opponents' total of 110, which was set on day one, before eventually being bowled out for 168 after 57 overs.

Daniel Pollock led Gatton to victory with a half century, despite the best of efforts of Joshua Reisenleiter, who took four wickets for Southern Lockyer.

There was still time for Southern Lockyer to start their second innings and they ended the day on 4/117.

In other action over the weekend, Helidon could not reach the 232 total set by Forest Hill, falling short by 82 runs after Goats captain Shanley Neuendorf ripped through their order, taking five wickets.

Anton Wilkinson (38), Grant Hogan (35) and Raymond McBride were the standouts with the bat for Helidon.

The home side then returned to the crease, recording a second innings of 165 for the loss of eight wickets, with Mitchell Teske scoring 90 before he was caught out.

The final fixture of the weekend saw Mulgowie record a dominant victory over Glenore Grove at home.

Mulgowie set a total of 242 but their rivals could not get close and were all out for 81 after 32 overs at the crease.

Brendan Steinhardt (83), Jake Richter (37) and Laurence Pratt (37) laid the foundation for Mulgowie with the bat, before their two star bowlers took over once they took to the field.

Brendan Lawson snagged five wickets and James Crosby took four scalps as the home side cruised to the win.

Two-day fixtures will continue on Saturday and will see Gatton Fordsdale against Glenore Grove, Southern Lockyer taking on Helidon and Forest Hill in action against Mulgowie.

There are three more rounds of regular games before semi-finals start on March 17.