Gatton Meals on Wheels celebrates 40 years of service

Gatton's Meals on Wheels client Priscilla Lynch and original co-ordinator Elaine Patterson cut the cake with the group's original secretary Jim Galletly.

GATTON'S Meals on Wheels have been delivering food to the elderly for an incredible 40 years and to celebrate, volunteers, clients and dignitaries gathered for a special birthday party.

The service the group provides means much more to many of their clients than just a delivery of a meal. Through their selfless efforts the group helps to create a happy, healthy, and connected community.

One birthday party guest was soon to be 104-year-old Priscilla Lynch.

Because of Gatton Meals on Wheels, Priscilla and her two younger sisters Catherine (99) and Rita (89) have lunch together every Friday out at their family property in Helidon.

Priscilla's daughter and carer Catherine Lynch said the weekly get together was wonderful for the sisters, and for her.

"As her carer I do get tired, so on Fridays I get a break,” Catherine said.

"They all enjoy the lunch, it's very nice food, I couldn't speak highly enough of it.”

Gatton's Meals on Wheels president Kev Saxby said the group have been successfully serving the community for so long due to tireless volunteers and support they receive from the Gatton Hospital.

"We've worked closely with the Gatton Hospital and have used their kitchen as a base for almost 20 years,” he said.

"We are a team, and we really couldn't do this without them. If we are ever short they help us, we are very grateful for that help.

"We can provide the service we do because of the mix of people who've been involved since day one.”

Mr Saxby said Gatton's Meals on Wheels were always looking for new volunteers.

"I've been with the group for 20 years because it's something I love doing,” he said.

"It's only a few minutes at a time at each house and for some people that's the only interaction they will have all day. You develop a personal relationship with your clients too so it's very rewarding.”

The group delivers meals to elderly clients from Monday to Friday, including public holidays and provides frozen meals for the weekends on Friday.

Occasionally volunteers have come to the aid of clients, and each volunteer gets trained on how to handle particular situations.

Special guest Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed party guests to the Gatton Bowls Club.

"I would like to pay tribute to all of the volunteers,” Cr Milligan said.

"Yes it's about the meal you deliver to the community but it's also about connecting our community, for people who feel somewhat isolated, it's about the support and social interaction.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can phone Vicky Carsburg on 0427799514.