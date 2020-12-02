Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Gatton man told cops he didn’t know pavement was pub property

Hugh Suffell
2nd Dec 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GATTON man told police he did not know he was banned from the footpath outside a local pub, after being asked to leave the venue.

Jayden Harm was charged with public nuisance and failing to leave licenced premises after causing a disturbance at the Royal Hotel, Gatton in October.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were called to the pub on October 1, at 7.30pm after Harm refused the staffs directions to leave the venue.

Sergeant Windsor said Harm was involved in a heated argument with another patron and was told to leave but remained outside on the footpath.

The prosecutor said hotel staff witnessed Harm grab another patron by the collar while outside after he told them he was waiting for a lift.

Police questioned the 22-year-old local farm hand on October 30, and issued hin with a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on November 30.

Harm pleaded guilty to the two offences on Monday.

Magistrate Graham Lee convicted and fined Harm $300 referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Work starts on much needed Gatton road train facility

        Premium Content Work starts on much needed Gatton road train facility

        News Despite work commencing on Gatton’s road train facility, one local leader is unhappy with the location of the site

        Dalby in mourning after horror crash claims woman’s life

        Premium Content Dalby in mourning after horror crash claims woman’s life

        News A HORROR collision between a roadtrain and a car along the Warrego Hwy has claimed...

        Highway cleared shortly after two-vehicle accident report

        Premium Content Highway cleared shortly after two-vehicle accident report

        News Emergency services were called to the scene before 8am to a two-vehicle traffic...

        WANTED: Man stealing motorbike busted on CCTV camera

        Premium Content WANTED: Man stealing motorbike busted on CCTV camera

        Crime POLICE are searching for a man who stole a motorbike from a business. DETAILS: