Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Royal Hotel Gatton. Photo: Copyright ARM
Royal Hotel Gatton. Photo: Copyright ARM
News

Gatton man resists arrest, kicks officer in chest

Hugh Suffell
16th Nov 2020 4:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GATTON man has been slapped with a hefty fine after he bit a security guard before kicking a police officer in the chest more than four years ago.

Kenneth Thomson pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday to three charges of assaulting a police officer, failing to leave a licensed premises and common assault, resulting from a serious altercation in 2016.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said police were called to a disturbance at the Royal Hotel on October 15, 2016, after Thomson had been asked to leave the venue.

The court was told Thomson, aged 29 at the time, refused to leave and was subsequently removed by security when he bit a guard in the beer garden and was restrained until police arrived.

At 1.15am police arrived at the scene and handcuffed Thomson who resisted arrest.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Thomson kicked Constable James Harris of Gatton Police twice in the chest when he was being escorted to the police wagon.

The officer did not sustain injuries as he was wearing a police vest at the time.

Leah Scott from Legal Aid Queensland represented Thomson and said her client, now aged 33, spent most of his childhood being brought up in state care as a result of his abusive, alcoholic father.

Ms Scott said Thomson currently has stable employment and has reduced his alcohol consumption due to it poorly mixing with his prescription medications for schizophrenia.

Magistrate Graham Lee convicted and fined Thomson $1200, referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates coru the royal hotel
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Gatton court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

        Premium Content Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

        Education THE new principal, who has a passion for small schools, is aiming to stay as long...

        City buyers chase premium Lockyer sites

        Premium Content City buyers chase premium Lockyer sites

        News Acreage estates in the Lockyer Valley are proving to be very popular for buyers...

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job