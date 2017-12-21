Menu
Gatton man raises $20K+ for men's health

MOVEMBER MAN: Adrian Nolan with daughter Caitlin.
MOVEMBER MAN: Adrian Nolan with daughter Caitlin. Contributed
Melanie Keyte
by

AN EXTRA $22,000 has just been injected into men's health initiatives, largely thanks to the efforts of one Gatton man.

Adrian 'Flea' Nolan smashed his fundraising goal of $20,000 - which he revised after it was clear his $10,000 goal would be surpassed - to become Australia's fourth-highest Movember fundraiser.

"It feels great, like I've achieved an important goal," he said.

"We had a barbecue and some major raffles so we did quite well out of them - I think it was over $1100 from those two things."

It's not the first time the transport stalwart has pitched in for men's health.

Two years ago, Mr Nolan raised almost the same amount, bringing his total contribution to the cause to $44,316 since 2015.

He said the awareness-raising side of the campaign was similarly valuable.

"Everyone knows what it's all about and I think that's why they're so generous," he said."

"But it's good to keep talking to people and being able to get to different targets on a daily basis."

Mr Nolan thanked his supporters for their help throughout the campaign as last-minute and late donations continue to trickle in. For donations, visit Flea's page here.

Topics:  cancer mens health movember movember 2017 nolans transport

Gatton Star

