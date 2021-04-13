Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for Monday

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court on Monday:

Court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kim Timothy Neville Appleton

Jessee Ann Brook

Madeline Harmony Cain

Justin Russell Callaghan

Kristie Anne Carrington

Jamie Michael Cave

William Wilfred Ferny Chapman

Ben Charter

Isaac Richard Albert Collins

Corey John Coombes

Lindsay Malcolm Daly

Tiana Daniels

Shane Kevin Davis

Mikayla Lee Dunworth

Tyson Tyrone Farrier

Brett Stephen Fletcher

Patricia Da Silva Francisco

Rosie-Anne Fulton

Benjamin Roy Garton

Wendy Garton

Matthew Colin Harch

Joshua Michael Harries

Tony Graham Hughes

Kieran Daniel Jankowski

Scott Jason Johansen

Anthony Paul Johnston

Ben Nicholas Jones

Katelyn Mae Kennedy

Margaret Anne Killen

Breeana Jayne King

Ross Malcolm Klibbe

Timothy Aart Konings

Robert Troy Lander

Danna-Lee Lunder

Wayne Anthony Maynard

Daniel John McGettigan

Allan John Noe

Stacey Lorraine O’Brien

John Allan Gordon O’Donnell

Kyle Raymond Pacey

Allan David Pollard

Shane Ian Prescott

Brendon Robert Schmidt

John Phillip Schultz

Joshua Gregory Smith

Elizabeth Alice Verhagen

Brooke Elyse Walker

Max Walsh

Tamika Crystal Walsh

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Whitmore Taela Roslyn

Brendan James Willett

Robert John Willis

Melanie Dee Wilson

Yolanda Jane Winter