19°
News

Gatton kids use pedal power to raise kindy cash

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 18th Jul 2017 3:52 PM
READY TO ROLL: Gatton Kindergarten's Eamon, Grayson, Oliver and Angus are excited for the upcoming bike-a-thon.
READY TO ROLL: Gatton Kindergarten's Eamon, Grayson, Oliver and Angus are excited for the upcoming bike-a-thon. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRAFFIC will stop to make way for Gatton Kindergarten's 20th annual bike-a-thon fundraiser on Saturday, July 29.

The little ones will get on their bikes alongside their family members at 9.30am and lead the crowd from Centenary Park, through Gatton's main street and onto Peace Lutheran School for the bike-a-thon's fete.

Gatton Kindergarten service leader Kristi Graham said they were hoping to raise $2500 from the event to put towards improving the kindergarten's learning and play spaces.

"This year we will be looking to raise enough funds to purchase two new home corner play space centres for both classrooms,” she said.

"This is our largest fundraiser for the year - we do rely on the funds raised because we are a not-for-profit kindergarten.

The Gatton Kindergarten Bike-a-thon was started in 1997 by a group of parents to help raise funds for the kindy to purchase new equipment and resources.

The kindergarten currently has a member of staff who was a part of the first ever bike-a-thon in 1997 when she attended the kindy.

"Everyone is really excited - especially the kids - it's a really nice community event,” Ms Graham said.

"If anyone would like to help raise funds, they can come along to the fete after the Bike-a-thon to purchase raffle tickets into the multi-draw raffles.

"There will also be a jumping castle, rock climbing wall and animal farm on the day.” To donate contact the Gatton Kindergarten directly.

Gatton Star

Topics:  bikeathon fundraiser gatton gatton kindergarten

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer embraces nine new Aussies

Lockyer embraces nine new Aussies

Mayor Tanya Milligan took proceedings of the Lockyer Valley Citizenship Ceremony last Thursday.

Andrew Dodt takes major step

SHOT: Gatton's Andrew Dodt has tied for fourth at the Scottish Open to secure a British Open spot.

The Gatton golfer tied for fourth at the Scottish Open.

Gatton Hawks earn crucial win in finals chase

TACKLE BUST: Highfields struggled to contain Francis Han as the Hawks ran out 28-20 winners on Sunday.

The Hawks recorded a crucial win against Highfields.

Out and about in the Lockyer

Toowoomba's Jaymi and Bella at the Murphy's Creek Markets on Saturday.

Region's events in pictures.

Local Partners

Carrying on traditional kung-fu in Laidley

Laidley physiotherapist Octavio Mellado has been practising kung-fu since 1974.

A seasoned avo grower

Greg Krenske of Farmgate Spring Creek offers some wisdom on Avocado growing, following more than 35 years' experience.

Greg Krenske sheds light on growing avos.

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

&#39;A&#39; class office in the CBD

Suite 11 & 12/5 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial 'A' class office asset located in the CBD featuring - New 4 ... $1,400,000

'A' class office asset located in the CBD featuring - New 4 year Government Lease - 7.5% rental yield - Large 358m2 professional office - Ducted air conditioning...

&#39;A&#39; Class CBD Office in Unsurpassed Location

Suite 9/532-542 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial CBD 'A' class office asset featuring: - Executive 228m2 office - Ducted ... $668,800

CBD 'A' class office asset featuring: - Executive 228m2 office - Ducted air conditioning - Secure undercover parking + visitor parking - Access to boardroom and...

Perfect Renovator Opportunity On Huge 1,080m2 Double Allotment Site

1 Doncaster Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Set across a large 1,080m2 double allotment site in fabulous Newtown, Jacqui Walker Sells presents this perfect renovator opportunity - with charming street appeal...

Art Deco Charm in a Tightly Held Location

126 Bridge Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 2 1 In-Rooms...

Auction Location: Toowoomba Strand Theatre, Boutique Cinema 4. Nestled in a sought-after pocket of East Toowoomba on the corner of Bridge and Sir Streets, this...

Is Affordability Important To You?

6 Harrow Street, Greenmount 4359

Residential Land 0 0 $49,000

Welcome to 6 Harrow Street, Greenmount where Jacqui Walker Sells presents this fantastic 807m2 site for your future home. This affordable site is set in a quiet...

Brilliant 4 Bedroom Family Home in the Centenary Heights School Zone! Fantastic Value! Red Hot!

6 Maree Court, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 1 1 NOW $369,995...

Sitting in a quiet cul-de-sac, this absolute gem is within moments to local schools and shops, and is a prime location opportunity not to be missed by the ever...

Under Contract!

Lot 33 Fitton Road off Freyling Road, Hodgson Vale 4352 ...

Residential Land Come home to the safety and serenity of acreage living at Hodgson ... $309,000

Come home to the safety and serenity of acreage living at Hodgson Vale. Enjoy the best of both worlds in this exclusive acreage land estate at Fitton Road...

All You Could Ever Want And More!

485 Alderley Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This is the pinnacle of functional and stylish home design it has been designed with family in mind. Setting the tone for what's to come, a welcoming entryway...

A Rare Find in a superb location Estate Finalisation

Unit 2/44 Hunter Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 1 2 $335,000 or near...

Perfectly located within a stone's throw to Southtown Shopping Centre and public transport this unique stand alone villa is offered to the market with clear...

Complete Privacy In A Community Of Friends...

9 Neville Court, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $459,000 +

A very leafy and private, comfortable 4 bedroom home, sitting proudly in a well located cul-de-sac, is right here for your choosing. With easy maintenance for the...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!