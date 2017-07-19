Gatton kids use pedal power to raise kindy cash

READY TO ROLL: Gatton Kindergarten's Eamon, Grayson, Oliver and Angus are excited for the upcoming bike-a-thon.

TRAFFIC will stop to make way for Gatton Kindergarten's 20th annual bike-a-thon fundraiser on Saturday, July 29.

The little ones will get on their bikes alongside their family members at 9.30am and lead the crowd from Centenary Park, through Gatton's main street and onto Peace Lutheran School for the bike-a-thon's fete.

Gatton Kindergarten service leader Kristi Graham said they were hoping to raise $2500 from the event to put towards improving the kindergarten's learning and play spaces.

"This year we will be looking to raise enough funds to purchase two new home corner play space centres for both classrooms,” she said.

"This is our largest fundraiser for the year - we do rely on the funds raised because we are a not-for-profit kindergarten.

The Gatton Kindergarten Bike-a-thon was started in 1997 by a group of parents to help raise funds for the kindy to purchase new equipment and resources.

The kindergarten currently has a member of staff who was a part of the first ever bike-a-thon in 1997 when she attended the kindy.

"Everyone is really excited - especially the kids - it's a really nice community event,” Ms Graham said.

"If anyone would like to help raise funds, they can come along to the fete after the Bike-a-thon to purchase raffle tickets into the multi-draw raffles.

"There will also be a jumping castle, rock climbing wall and animal farm on the day.” To donate contact the Gatton Kindergarten directly.